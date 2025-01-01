Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2022, Cantina Colterenzio (Italy)

Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2022

Cantina Colterenzio (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, nettle, box flowed, grapefruit, passion fruit, pear, apple, pineapple, tomato leaf, green bell pepper, sage, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Part of the wine ferments in barrique. Aged for 8 months.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧✧     September 2020       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     June 2022       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2023       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2025       --    

Other Cantina Colterenzio's wines 


Download DiWineTaste
