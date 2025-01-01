|
Barbera d'Asti Lia Vì 2022
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, raspberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
9 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)
January 2025
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧
| November 2010
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --