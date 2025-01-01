Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, raspberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

9 months in cement tanks.


