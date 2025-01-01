|
Morellino di Scansano 2022
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Merlot, Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blackberry, blueberry and strawberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧
| September 2008
| ✧✧✧
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2013
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| ✧✧✧✭
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --