Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, impenetrable to light. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, coffee, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, coffee, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

Aged in cask, 16 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle. Aged in cask, 16 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle.

