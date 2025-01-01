|
Maremma Toscana Rosato Rosamundi 2023
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| May 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| June 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --