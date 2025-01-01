Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


