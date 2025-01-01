Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of blueberry, pink grapefruit, strawberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks.


