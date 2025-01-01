|
Vitalonga Rosé 2023
(Umbria)
|
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of blueberry, pink grapefruit, strawberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta with meat and legumes, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --