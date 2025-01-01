Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Piscrai 2021, Cobellis (Italy)

Piscrai 2021

Cobellis (Italy)

(Campania)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Campania)
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pink grapefruit and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, pomegranate and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pink grapefruit and blueberry.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Fish soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 13 °C
(55 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

January 2025


