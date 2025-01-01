|
Piscrai 2021
(Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pink grapefruit and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, pomegranate and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pink grapefruit and blueberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|January 2025