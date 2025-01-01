Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pink grapefruit and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, pomegranate and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pink grapefruit and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, pomegranate and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pink grapefruit and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pink grapefruit and blueberry.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

