Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2020
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2008
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2011
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2014
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --