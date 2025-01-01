Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, broom, apple, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, broom, apple, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and grapefruit.

3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

