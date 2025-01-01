|
Vitalonga Chardonnay 2023
(Umbria)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, broom, apple, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and grapefruit.
3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --