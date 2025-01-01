|
Cilento Fiano Crai 2022
Cilento (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, pear, peach, medlar, hazelnut and rosemary.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --