Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of mango, grapefruit, apple, pear, pineapple, peach, plum, butter, hazelnut and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and mango.

Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


