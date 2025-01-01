|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of mango, grapefruit, apple, pear, pineapple, peach, plum, butter, hazelnut and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and mango.
Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --