Terra di Confine 2021
(Umbria)
Montepulciano (70%), Merlot (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --