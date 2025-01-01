Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, undergrowth, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 18 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


