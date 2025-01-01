|
Maremma Toscana Sangiovese Barbaspinosa 2019
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of carnation, black currant, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --