Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Lafoa 2021
(Alto Adige)
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, pink pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --