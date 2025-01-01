Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and fennel. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and fennel.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

