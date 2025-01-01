|
Il Carica l'Asino 2023
(Piedmont)
|
Carica l'Asino (65%), Cortese (25%), Sauvignon Blanc (5%), Favorita (5%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and fennel.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✭
| November 2010
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --