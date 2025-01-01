Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, pineapple, medlar, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


