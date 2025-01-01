|
Thumos 2022
(Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, pineapple, medlar, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --