Phiculle 2021
(Umbria)
Cabernet Sauvignon (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
15 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
28 °C
(82 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2025
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --