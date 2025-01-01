Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of mango, lychee, apple, pear, medlar, grapefruit, sage, nutmeg, ginger and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and mango.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


