Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Lafoa 2022
(Alto Adige)
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of mango, lychee, apple, pear, medlar, grapefruit, sage, nutmeg, ginger and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and mango.
12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled fish, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Cheese
Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2025
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2018
✧✧✧✧✭
September 2020
--
2020
✧✧✧✧✭
June 2022
--
2021
✧✧✧✧✭
December 2023
--
2022
✧✧✧✧✭
January 2025
--