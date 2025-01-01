Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, rancho and honey followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, caramel, walnut and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, honey and caramel.

