Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, honey and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.


