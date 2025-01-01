Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of rancho, raisin and caramel followed by aromas of honey, dried fig and almond.

Pleasing sweet and astringent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and caramel.

At least 1 year in cask.


