Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

