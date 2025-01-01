|
Sicilia Grillo Griarì 2023
(Sicily)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --