Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Fontevecchia 2023
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citron, peach, pineapple, linden and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| January 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --