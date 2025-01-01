Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, almond and hawthorn followed by aromas of walnut husk, plum, bergamot, pear, peach, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

6 months in earthenware containers, 4 months in bottle.


