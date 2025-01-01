|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2023
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, citron, peach, grapefruit, linden, mint, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Fish and mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --