Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, citron, peach, grapefruit, linden, mint, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


