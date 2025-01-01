Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and raspberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

