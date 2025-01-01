|
Sicilia Rosso Nearì 2023
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|February 2025