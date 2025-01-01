Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Artusiano 2023, Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

Artusiano 2023

Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

February 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017   ✧✧✧     November 2018       --    
2023   ✧✧✧     February 2025       --    

Other Fattoria Ca' Rossa's wines 


Wine List



