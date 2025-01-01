|
Artusiano 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --