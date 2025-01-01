Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, leather, mace, laurel, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, leather, mace, laurel, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

