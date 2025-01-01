|
Otto Borghi 2022
(Marches)
|
Montepulciano (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (15%), Merlot (15%), Petit Verdot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, leather, mace, laurel, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --