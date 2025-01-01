|
Rosso Piceno Tenuta Pongelli 2021
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Sangiovese (50%), Montepulciano (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum, and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, laurel, mace, graphite, menthol and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --