Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum, and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, laurel, mace, graphite, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask.


