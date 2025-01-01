Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, fig jam and honey followed by aromas of caramel, citrus fruit peel, date and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, fig jam and honey followed by aromas of caramel, citrus fruit peel, date and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, fig jam and caramel. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, fig jam and caramel.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

