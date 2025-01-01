|
Marsala Superiore Garibaldi Dolce Baglio Baiata
Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Pale mahogany and nuances of amber yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of date, citrus fruit peel, almond and leather.
Sweet and alcoholic attack, however balanced by crispness and a slight astringency, full body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.
At least 2 years in cask.
Alcohol: 18.5%
Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery
|Suggested glass
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --