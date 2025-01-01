Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Placidia Dolce 2023, Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

Placidia Dolce 2023

Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, apricot and candied fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, ripe pear, citrus fruit peel and honey.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, apricot and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Confectionery, Fruit desserts, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

February 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013   ✧✧✧     March 2015       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     November 2018       --    
2023   ✧✧✧     February 2025       --    

