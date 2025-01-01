Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, apricot and candied fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, ripe pear, citrus fruit peel and honey.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, apricot and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.


