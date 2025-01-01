|
Placidia Dolce 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, apricot and candied fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, ripe pear, citrus fruit peel and honey.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, apricot and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 10.5%
|
Confectionery, Fruit desserts, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2015
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --