|
Mufìt 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Malvasia Bianca (50%), Albana Gentile di Bertinoro (50%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and broom followed by aromas of white rose, pear, banana, peach, apple, plum and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and pear.
Produced with grapes affected by botrytis cinerea (noble rot). Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled crustaceans, Pasta and risotto with fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2015
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --