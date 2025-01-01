Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and broom followed by aromas of white rose, pear, banana, peach, apple, plum and grapefruit. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and broom followed by aromas of white rose, pear, banana, peach, apple, plum and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and pear.

Produced with grapes affected by botrytis cinerea (noble rot). Aged in steel tanks. Produced with grapes affected by botrytis cinerea (noble rot). Aged in steel tanks.

