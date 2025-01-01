Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Grancasale 2022, CasalFarneto (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Grancasale 2022

CasalFarneto (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, grapefruit, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

6 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in cask. 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Fried fish, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

February 2025


  DiWineTaste Readers
2019   ✧✧✧✧     January 2023       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     February 2025       --    

