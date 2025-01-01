|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Grancasale 2022
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, grapefruit, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
6 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in cask. 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Fried fish, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| January 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --