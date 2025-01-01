Dark amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Dark amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince followed by aromas of hawthorn, artemisia, dried fig, peach jam, date, citrus fruit peel, honey, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince.

Dried late harvested grapes macerated on their skins for 90 days. 6 months in barrique.


