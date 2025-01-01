Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  1935 Ultima 2022, Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

1935 Ultima 2022

Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Dark amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince followed by aromas of hawthorn, artemisia, dried fig, peach jam, date, citrus fruit peel, honey, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince.

Dried late harvested grapes macerated on their skins for 90 days. 6 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 16%

Jam and dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

February 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2020   ✧✧✧✧     March 2024       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     February 2025       --    

