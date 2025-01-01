|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Crisio 2021
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, peach, pineapple, thyme, almond, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Half of the wine ferments in barrique. More than 12 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| January 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --