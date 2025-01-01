|
Sicilia Rosso Lannì 2022
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Merlot, Syrah
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried fig, tobacco, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Aged in casks used for the production of fortified wines.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --