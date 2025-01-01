|
Cavalcaonte 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, arbutus berry, blueberry, pomegranate, raspberry and red orange.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 16%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧
| July 2003
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 21, Summer 2004
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2015
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2018
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --