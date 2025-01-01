|
Rosso Piceno Villa Bucci 2020
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cardamom, thyme, cinnamon, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
21 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2025
| --