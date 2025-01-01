Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, green apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pineapple, plum and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and almond.

Produced with the long Charmat method for about 6 months.


