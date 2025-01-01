|
Placidia Brut
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, green apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pineapple, plum and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and almond.
Produced with the long Charmat method for about 6 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2025