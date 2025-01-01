|
Marsala Superiore S.O.M. Baglio Baiata
Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Deep amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of date, citrus fruit peel, honey, walnut husk, leather, coffee, almond and vanilla.
Slightly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.
At least 2 years in cask.
Alcohol: 18%
Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|February 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2010
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --