Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, apricot, bergamot, peach, pear, pineapple, medlar, honey, anise, hazelnut, rosemary, almond, flint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

About 24 months in cask, at least 1 year in bottle.


