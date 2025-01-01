|
Sicilia Grillo 2023
(Sicily)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2025