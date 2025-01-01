|
Sauvignon Vecchie Scuole 2023
(Veneto)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and box flower followed by aromas of elder flower, broom, pineapple, apple, citron, pear, grapefruit, plum, nettle, tomato leaf, green bell pepper and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish and crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2009
| ✧✧✧✧
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2010
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2021
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --