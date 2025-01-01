Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and box flower followed by aromas of elder flower, broom, pineapple, apple, citron, pear, grapefruit, plum, nettle, tomato leaf, green bell pepper and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.


