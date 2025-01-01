Write your review for this wine

Valpolicella Superiore Col de la Bastia 2022 Fattori (Italy) Valpolicella (Veneto) Corvina, Rondinella Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, raspberry, arbutus berry, cinnamon and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, raspberry, arbutus berry, cinnamon and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

7 months in cask, 7 months in bottle. 7 months in cask, 7 months in bottle.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass 18 °C

(64 °F) (Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2025

Other Vintages DiWineTaste Readers 2018 ✧✧✧ ✭ March 2021 -- 2022 ✧✧✧✧ March 2025 --

