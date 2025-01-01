|
Valpolicella Superiore Col de la Bastia 2022
Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Rondinella
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, raspberry, arbutus berry, cinnamon and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
7 months in cask, 7 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2025
| --