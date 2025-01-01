Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom and pear.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

6 months in steel tanks, 1 months of refermentation in closed tank, 3 months in bottle.


