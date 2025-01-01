|
Lugana Sarah's 2023
Lugana (Veneto)
|
Trebbiano di Lugana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, gooseberry, nettle, peach, pineapple and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Stewed crustaceans with mushrooms, Vegetable flans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2025