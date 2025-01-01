|
Collio Friulano Ronco delle Cime 2023
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, citron, pineapple, thyme, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Part of the wine ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Fried fish, Broiled crustaceans, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --