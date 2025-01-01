|
Collio Sauvignon Ronco delle Mele 2023
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, passion fruit, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, nettle, tomato leaf, green bell pepper and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Part of the wine ages in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2025
| --